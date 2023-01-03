Arsenal vs Newcastle: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Brighton on New Year’s Eve so Aaron Ramsdale once again starts between the sticks for the north Londoners tonight.

Ben White appears to have cemented himself as the first choice right-back for Arsenal this season so Takehiro Tomiyasu must make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko made a successful return to the starting eleven last time out and he keeps his place at left-back tonight so Kieran Tierney remains on the bench for Arsenal this evening.

William Saliba was at fault for one of the Brighton goals last time out but the French international keeps his place alongside Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal’s defence. Rob Holding is named among the subs.

Thomas Partey continues in the holding role for the Gunners while Granit Xhaka and the in-form Martin Odegaard are in the more advaced midfield roles for the hosts tonight.

Bukayo Saka continued his fine form with another goal during the win over Brighton and the English wondered continues on the right flank for Arsenal with Gabriel Martinelli on the opposite side of attack.

With Gabriel Jesus out injured, Eddie Nketiah has taken his opportunity with goals in Arsenal’s last two games. He leads the line up front again tonight while Fabio Vieira is an option on the bench.

As for Newcastle, Callum Wilson starts up front so Chris Wood is named among the substitutes while Joe Willock faces-off against his former team as he starts in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos, Butler-Oyedeji.

Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson, Ritchie, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wood