Arsenal make contact to sign Joao Felix this January

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Atlético Madrid forward Joao Felix’s agent over a possible move in January as Mikel Arteta eyes three signings this month, as per the transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old moved to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium back in 2019 from SL Benfica for a club-record fee of around £108m. However, since joining the club, the youngster failed to flourish at the Spanish capital and it is now highly likely that he will leave the Rojiblancos this month after falling out with the boss Diego Simeone.

It was previously reported that the Gunners were looking to strengthen their flanks and the middle of the park this winter. However, following Gabriel Jesus’ injury, the north London club have seemingly decided to make a move for a new striker as well.

Felix recently emerged as a potential target for Arsenal to reinforce the centre-forward department. It has widely been reported that if the forward were to leave the Rojiblancos before the end of this transfer window then it is likely to be a six-month loan deal rather than a permanent move due to the Spanish club’s huge £85m valuation.

Joao Felix to Arsenal

Writing on CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal have made contact with Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes over a possible move this winter. Signing the youngster on loan won’t be a cheap deal as Mikel Arteta’s side will need to spend around €18-19m (£15-16m) to sign the Portuguese until the end of this season, including wages.

Romano also says that Arsenal are in negotiations with Shakhtar Donetsk over a January move for Mykhaylo Mudryk to bolster their flanks. The Gunners have already submitted two offers and are pushing to get a deal agreed for the winger.

Also, Romano says that midfield will be one of the areas where the Premier League leaders could decide to strengthen towards the final few days of the winter window, with Palmeiras midfielder Danilo being one of the targets.

So it looks like Arteta is eyeing a triple swoop this month but the Gunners will have to spend big in order to get all of these three deals done. Mudryk – who is seemingly the priority target – will cost huge money, while Felix and Danilo won’t be cheap either.

So, having spent around £120m last summer, it remains to be seen how much of the winter budget the club’s owner will decide to hand the Spanish boss to purchase his priority targets.

The Gunners are progressing well in their quest of winning their first Premier League title since 2004. And adding more firepower to the squad in January will help Arteta to achieve that goal at the end of this season.