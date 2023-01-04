Arsenal handed transfer ultimatum on Mudryk

According to Goal, Arsenal need to substantially raise their transfer offer to sign Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk this month.

The 21-year-old has been earmarked as the top attacking target for Arsenal but they are yet to find the breakthrough with Shakhtar over the transfer fee. They have already failed with two bids of £55 million and £62 million and Goal report that Shakhtar are holding out for £88 million for Mudryk – which would be a club record for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, London rivals Chelsea have now entered the race for Mudryk and are due to hold talks this week, but they are yet to make an official transfer offer. Shakhtar are prepared to keep their winger until the summer if their valuation is not met soon.

Timing

Arsenal are determined to sign the 21-year-old this month with manager Mikel Arteta aiming to strengthen the attack for a Premier League title challenge. Mudryk has already hinted that he would like to join the club but ultimately, a transfer depends on Arsenal agreeing financial terms with Shakhtar.

The Ukrainian giants want a premium price for their prized asset and Arsenal may have to break the bank for him or face the prospect of losing him to Chelsea. The Blues have been one of the most ambitious teams in the transfer market since their takeover from Clearlake Capital last summer.

There has been a particular focus on purchasing players in the age group between 18 and 21 such that the club have a strong core of talented youngsters that can develop into world beaters. Mudryk fits into their transfer policy and Chelsea could agree to pay the fee over a number of seasons.

As a result, Arsenal need to be quick in the negotiations for the player, who wishes to join them. If they continue to play hardball over Shakhtar’s asking price, it could pave the way for Chelsea to land his signature.

Mudryk’s stance could easily change with a lucrative move to London on offer. Chelsea are currently going through a poor season and are lying 10th in the league. However, they are one of Europe’s most successful teams and remain a tempting destination for top players around the world.