Chelsea ready to accelerate move for Marcus Thuram

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Chelsea are ready to accelerate their move to sign Borussia Monchengladbach striker and Man Utd target Marcus Thuram.

The London giants have had a poor Premier League season and they recently suffered their sixth defeat of the campaign following a 1-0 home loss against Manchester City. As a result, the club are already 10 points behind the Champions League spots and desperately need attacking reinforcements in January.

As per Foot Mercato, Thuram is currently the top striker on their radar and Chelsea are prepared to accelerate their interest after receiving the backing from owner Todd Boehly.

The 25-year-old has entered the final six months of his Gladbach deal and it is claimed that he will make the final decision on whether to leave in January or see out his contract to depart as a free agent in June.

Top-class

Chelsea have been affected by multiple injury concerns this season and their problems worsened yesterday with Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic substituted early with injury setbacks. The club have signed David Fofana to strengthen the centre-forward department but need someone more experienced to salvage their league season.

Thuram could be the perfect signing for Chelsea. The French star has been in sensational form for Gladbach this campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing 4 assists from just 17 matches. The German club are ready to sell him for just £13 million but Chelsea will have to beat Manchester United in the race for the forward.

United are also on the search for a new striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit but Chelsea may have a big advantage in the race for Thuram. Manchester United could see him as a competitor or back-up choice to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford whereas he could start right away for Chelsea under manager Graham Potter.

The London giants need a huge turnaround in the coming months to qualify for the Champions League. The 10-point gap is already concerning and they need to bring Thuram to Stamford Bridge as soon as possible to avoid losing further ground on their main rivals, including United, for the top four spots.