Arsenal in fresh Atletico Madrid talks for Joao Felix

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have held a fresh round of talks with Atletico Madrid over the loan transfer of Joao Felix this month.

Arsenal are aiming to strengthen their attack this winter as they look to improve their chances of winning the Premier League title. Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk is known to be their main priority for the current transfer window but the club are also working on a deal for Felix.

As per The Daily Mail, the London giants have held fresh talks with Atletico Madrid to try and lower the loan fee. The Madrid club are currently demanding £13 million plus £3 million in form of wages to allow the Portuguese to leave on loan for the rest of the season.

Arsenal have done exceptionally well during the first part of the season but they need more creativity and quality in the squad to stay ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Felix has not been at his best with Atletico but a change of clubs could work in his favour.

The Portuguese has been out-of-favour under manager Diego Simeone this campaign but he has still been effective for Atletico, scoring five goals and providing four assists from under 900 minutes of first-team football. He could realise his full potential if he has the trust of the manager.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta managed to transform Martin Odegaard’s career after initially signing him on loan and a similar tactic could be used for Felix. If the 23-year-old manages to shine in his temporary stint, there is a good chance that Arsenal will push to land him on a permanent transfer.

The big question for now is whether Atletico will lower their demands for their prized asset. Despite him falling out with the manager, the Spanish giants continue to value him highly. Arsenal will be hoping that Atletico will negotiate later on in the transfer window with Felix eager to leave them.