[Teams] Oxford vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Arsenal will be looking to book a date with Manchester City in the 4th round of the FA Cup when they take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from his usual starting eleven that plays in the Premier League with number two goalkeeper Matt Turner handed a rare start between the sticks. Aaron Ramsdale makes way this evening.

Kieran Tierney is also given a recall to start at left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko dropping out while Rob Holding comes into the Arsenal defence. William Saliba is rested so Gabriel keeps his place to start alongside Holding at the back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu gets a recall to start at right-back allowing Ben White to get a well-earned rest. There are changes in the Arsenal midfield, too, with Thomas Partey given a breather while Granit Xhaka is also rested tonight.

Mohamed Elneny comes in to anchor the midfield with Albert Sambi Lokonga recalled alongside the Egyptian international. Arteta has been talking positively about summer signing Fabio Vieira ahead of the game and the Portuguese international gets a chance to impress in midfield.

Martin Odegaard is rested but Bukayo Saka keeps his place in attack so Marquinhos is named on the bench. Reiss Nelson remains out so Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left wing for Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe is back in the squad after recovering from an injury that’s kept him out for four months, however, he’s only ready for a place on the bench. Gabriel Jesus is also still recovering from knee surgery so Eddie Nketiah keeps his place up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Oxford

McGinty; Anderson, Moore, Long, Brown; Bate, McGuane, Brannagan; Bodin, Taylor, Murphy.

Subs: Eastwood, Fleming, Findlay, Johnson, Goodrham, Negru, Wildschut, Sade, O’Donkor.

Arsenal

Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Vieira, Lokonga; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Hein, White, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Marquinhos, Butler-Oyedeji.