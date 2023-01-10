Manchester United plotting summer swoop for Harry Kane

Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane, according to ESPN.

The Red Devils are seemingly prioritising adding depth to their front line this month following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Wout Weghorst emerging as a potential short-term solution.

According to the report by ESPN, although the Old Trafford outfit are lining up a move for the Dutchman this January, Manchester United’s priority is to sign a marquee striker in the summer.

The report says England international Kane is a key target for Erik ten Hag along with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Red Bull Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko.

Kane will enter the final 12 months of his current contract next summer and it remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will sign an extension. The striker expressed his desire to leave Tottenham a couple of years ago but a proposed move to Man City fell through.

If the Englishman decides not to renew his deal with Antonio Conte’s side then Manchester United will make a move to try and sign the forward next summer as they look to finally resolve their long-standing striker issue.

Kane to Man United

Should Kane opt not to sign an extension then Spurs may be forced to cash in next summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2024, and he would be a great acquisition for Man Utd if they could get a deal agreed. The Englishman is a proven Premier League goal-scorer and has shown he can cut it at the highest level on a consistent basis.

However, despite having only one year left in his current contract next summer, signing the 29-year-old won’t be cheap. Kane is valued at around £79m by Transfermarkt and Tottenham will want big money to sell to a rival Premier League club.

It will be interesting to see whether Man Utd make a concrete approach to sign Kane or shift their focus onto other targets to bolster the attacking department in the summer. Football director John Murtough has stated that they are unlikely to be busy in the winter window and have already started planning to strengthen the squad next summer.

Signing a marquee striker is the main priority but if they are to stand a realistic chance of buying Kane, then Man Utd need Champions League football so finishing in the top four this season is vital.