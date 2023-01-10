Man Utd confident in Wout Weghorst pursuit

90min has reported that Manchester United are confident they will ‘soon’ agree a deal to sign Wout Weghorst on loan from Besiktas this winter.

United are in the market for a new attacker as Erik ten Hag is keen to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated during the World Cup. Weghorst has emerged as a potential target for the Red Devils, who are interested in signing the Dutchman on loan for the remainder of the season.

90min has revealed that United are now confident of striking a deal with Besiktas for Weghorst. The Turkish giants can buy Weghorst from Burnley at the end of the season, but the striker is keen on playing under ten Hag, so they must cut short his season loan in exchange for compensation.

It is understood that the only potential stumbling block in the deal could be the compensation that Besiktas are demanding. However, there is optimism at Old Trafford that a reasonable fee will be agreed soon.

Weghorst is eager to improve his Premier League tally after only netting twice last term with Burnely. Following the Clarets’ relegation, Weghorst was shipped out on a season-long loan for the ongoing season. This term though, his returns have drastically improved, netting eight goals and registering four assists in his 16 League appearances in Turkey.

Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that Manchester United have scheduled a new round of talks with Besiktas in the hope of striking a deal, with all parties involved said to be ‘confident’.

Besiktas are already looking at replacements, having made contact with Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar, who could be on his way out following Ronaldo’s arrival. This could be Aboubakar’s third spell with Besiktas, having played for the club back in 2016-17 on loan, before earning himself a permanent move in 2020.

Our View

United’s main priority this winter is to sign a striker and Weghorst will be an solid short-term option for them.

The Dutchman works hard off the ball in maintaining the pressure and last season, he out-pressed everyone in the Premier League. He averaged 48.7 presses per game pipping the likes of Leander Dendoncker and Manuel Lanzini.

Ten Hag is likely to be benefitted from signing Weghorst as he could not only provide cover for Anthony Martial but also increase the depth and the overall attacking options at his disposal.