Man Utd plotting swoop for Celtic star Josip Juranovic

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic, as per Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old joined the Scottish giants during the summer of 2021 from Legia Warszawa. After an impressive debut campaign in the Scottish Premiership, scoring three goals and accumulating 11 clean sheets in 26 league appearances, the full-back has continued to showcase similar performances this term. He helped Celtic win the league title and the domestic cup last term.

Juaronic was also a key first-team member of Croatia’s national team in the recently concluded Qatar World Cup, helping his country to reach the semi-final before falling short of the eventual champions Argentina.

According to the report by Sky Sports, Man Utd are looking to strengthen the right-back position and they are assessing several options. Juaronic is named by the report as one of the players on United’s radar, and the Red Devils have already done their ‘due diligence’ on the Croatian.

Juranovic to Man Utd

Juranovic – valued at around £7m by Transfermarkt – still has three and a half years left in his current contract so Celtic won’t be under any pressure to sell him this winter. However, if a club of Man Utd’s stature make a concrete approach to sign the Croatia international then it will be hard for the Scottish giants to keep hold of their star man.

It was thought that Aaron Wan-Bissaka failed to impress the new boss Erik ten Hag and his future at the record English champions was all but over.

However, having displayed excellent performances during Diogo Dalot’s injury absence in recent weeks, the 24-year-old may have now turned his fortune around at Old Trafford.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Ten Hag will opt to add more depth in the right-back position and make a move for Juranovic this month, having already got Dalot and Wan-Bissaka.

Meanwhile, after breezing past the challenge of Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup Quarter-finals last night, Manchester United are now set to take on city rival Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday before travelling to Emirates Stadium next week to face off against league leaders Arsenal. So, a tough run of fixtures is on the horizon for the Old Trafford outfit.