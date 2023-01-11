Man Utd very keen on signing Denzel Dumfries

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are among the most interested teams in signing Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries.

Man United are one of the most in-form sides in the country and they are presently in a strong position to finish in the Champions League places. A new striker could be on the way this month in the form of Wout Weghorst on loan, but they could also look to strengthen their right-back options before the deadline.

Diogo Dalot has not had much competition from Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the defensive role. The scenario could change if they were to land another right-back. Gazzetta dello Sport say that United are among the most interested Premier League clubs including Chelsea in the race to sign Dumfries from Inter Milan.

The Dutchman is available in the transfer market for £53 million.

Quality

Dalot has developed impressively under Ten Hag’s tutelage this season and this has had a direct effect on Wan-Bissaka’s game time. The Crystal Palace graduate has seen more minutes following the World Cup but this has been primarily due to the fact that Dalot was out injured.

If Man United enter the race for Dumfries, it would surely mean that Wan-Bissaka has no future at the club. He could be offloaded for the Dutchman, who is well equipped to challenge Dalot for the right-back spot, considering his better attacking traits in the final third.

Dumfries has progressed into an elite full-back since shining for the Netherlands at the European Championships last summer. His performances earned him a move to Inter from PSV Eindhoven and he has continue to excel with goal involvements in every few games.

His arrival at Old Trafford would keep Dalot on his feet knowing that he can’t rest on his laurels. The 23-year-old has made steady improvements under Ten Hag this season, but Dumfries would be a readymade signing and may not take long to displace Dalot if he adapts to the league.