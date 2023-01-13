Arsenal inch closer to signing Mykhaylo Mudryk

Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk have reached a ‘consensus’ over the guaranteed part of the fee after the Gunners tabled a fresh offer to sign Mykhalo Mudryk, according to various reports.

Mudryk has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months after Mikel Arteta identified the Ukrainian international as his prime target as he looks to strengthen his attack this month.

Mudryk has made no secret of his desire to join Arsenal having dropped numerous hints on social media. Following reports that Arsenal have submitted a third offer, the player took to social media to upload a ‘praying’ emoji suggesting he is praying Shakhtar accept the latest proposal.

Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have submitted a new offer worth £62m (€70m) guaranteed plus £22m (€25m) in add-ons after seeing two previous bids rejected. The two clubs are now discussing the finer details of how the add-ons will be structured and when they’ll become active.

Ben Jacobs has supported Romano’s claims, with the CBS Sports journalist suggesting that there is now a ‘consensus’ around the guaranteed part of the fee, with Arsenal and Shakhtar now finalising details over the add-ons.

The total package of £84m is a lot closer to Shakhtar’s £88m asking price so it looks as though Arsenal are inching closer to securing their prime transfer target this winter.

It was also revealed yesterday that there has been no official bid from Chelsea so far. The Blues were also linked with Mudryk but they recently completed the signing of Joao Felix on loan and it remains to be seen if they are still interested in Mudyrk.

Our View

While Arsenal are on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Mudryk, you could argue they are paying a high price for a player who has only really proven himself in the Ukrainian league and in a few Champions League games this season.

However, there is no denying his potential and Arsenal fans won’t care how much they paid if Mudryk helps them win the Premier League title this season for the first time since 2003/04.

If he completes his proposed move to Arsenal, Mudryk will give Arteta another top class option in the final third. He has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and registering as many assists in his 12 appearances for Shakhtar.