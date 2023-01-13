Manchester United could make a move to sign Harry Kane

Manchester United could reportedly make a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, as per talkSport journalist Alex Crook.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Anthony Martial is the only recognised centre-forward Erik ten Hag has left to choose from. The Frenchman has struggled with injury problems in the first half of this season and he’s managed just one goal in his last six appearances in all competitions.

The Dutch boss has said on several occasions that his squad lack options in attack and he wants to strengthen the front line. The Red Devils hierarchy have provided a short-term solution to the forward issue after agreeing a deal to sign Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of this season.

However, it has recently been reported that Manchester United will target a higher profile option to address the striker problem next summer, with Kane emerging as a potential target.

The 29-year-old – valued at around £79m by Transfermarkt – only has 18 months left in his current contract and he is yet to commit his long-term future to Tottenham leading to speculation he could be on the move in the summer.

Kane to Man Utd

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Crook has claimed that Kane will enter the final 12 months of his current deal next summer and could oppose signing an extension and look to move away from Tottenham at the end of this season.

The journalist further states that the forward will want to play for a club who will offer him the opportunity of winning trophies and Ten Hag’s side are in a better place to offer him that than Tottenham. So, Manchester United could become a tempting destination for Kane and this is a deal that needs to be kept an eye on next summer.

Crook said:

“Kane will have a year left on his contract and he’s proven in the Premier League. I think he’d want to go to a club where he’s got a chance of winning silverware. Arguably, United are in a better place to do that than Tottenham. I’d definitely keep an eye on that one.”

With Manchester United needing to add more firepower in their attacking department, Kane would be an excellent acquisition. If he doesn’t sign a new deal over the coming months, then Tottenham may be forced to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing.

If the England international becomes available at the end of this season then Ten Hag’s side should go all out to broker a deal for him as he is a Premier League proven goal-scorer and his addition would certainly bolster the United frontline.