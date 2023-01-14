Chelsea considering move for Real Madrid’s Rafa Marin

Chelsea have identified Real Madrid defender midfielder Rafa Marin as a potential summer transfer target, according to The Telegraph.

The newspaper claims that the Blues will be able to sign the highly-rated youngster for a knockdown price as he’ll have just 12 months left on his contract with the La Liga champions at the end of the season.

Graham Potter is gradually rebuilding his team since taking over from Thomas Tuchel – who led Chelsea to UEFA Champions League triumph at the expense of Manchester City.

Chelsea have been recruiting several young and promising talents since Todd Boehly took over the club, and they continued this strategy with the recent signings of David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.

The London-based side have also completed the signing of AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile on a long-term deal as well as beating off competition for the signature of Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix on loan.

Potter is said to have the backing of Boehly as he looks to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level in the coming seasons and the signing of Marin will be a good fit for the clubs long-term strategy.

Competition

According to the Telegraph, Juventus and RB Leipzig are also tracking Marin’s situation and could rival Chelsea for the 20-year-old’s signature.

It is believed that a January move for the Spanish defender will be unlikely but not impossible as an offer between £5m and £10m could tempt Carlo Ancelotti’s side into cashing-in this winter.

Marin is yet to make his competitive debut for Real Madrid despite producing impressive performances for the club’s second team Castilla.

He has featured in 16 matches for Castilla this season and scored two goals in the process. He has helped his side keep five clean sheets so far as they lie 3rd in the league table with 38 points, just one behind leaders Córdoba.

Marin has capped 14 times for Spain at youth level, scoring once. Real are yet to to convince Marin to sign a new contract so they risk losing him for free in 2024.

Chelsea are still in the market to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season and could attempt a move for Marin before the transfer window closes.

