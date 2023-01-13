Chelsea line up January move for Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo

According to the Guardian, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo in the winter transfer window.

The newspaper claims the Blues are under pressure to strengthen their midfield options as Jorginho is likely to leave on a free this summer having failed to sign a new contract.

N’Golo Kante has struggled with injuries in the past two seasons, having featured only twice this season for Graham Potter’s side. The France international is currently recovering from a hamstring operation and isn’t expected to return to action until next month. Kante is also yet to sign a new contract so his long-term future at Chelsea is also in doubt.

The situation has forced the Blues in to the market for a new central midfielder and their failure to agree terms with Benfica for Argentina international Enzo Fernández has prompted Graham Potter to switch his attention to Caicedo.

The report claims that Potter sees Caicedo as a perfect fit for his young side – who are struggling at moment after losing 2-1 to Fulham on Thursday night with new signing Joao Felix shown a red card for a nasty tackle.

Reinforcement

According to the Guardian, Chelsea are also interested in Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, however, a deal for Caicedo is seen as more achievable.

The London-based side are said to be long term admirers of Caicedo, who was coached by Potter at Brighton, and are weighing up a bid for the Ecuadorian.

The 21-year-old was one of the standout players for Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite exiting the group stage of the competition in Qatar. He played every minute for his nation and scored in their last group game against Senegal, losing 2-1.

Caicedo, who is valued at £33.6m by Transfermarkt, has hugely impressed in the Premier League for Brighton since joining from Ecuadorian Serie A side Independiente del Valle.

The South American has been ever-present for the Seagulls this season – featuring in 19 games in all competitions and making two goal contributions.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are determined to secure European qualification at the end of the season and it is likely the club will try to keep Caicedo as they are not willing to lose any big players in the January transfer window.

Chelsea made a huge offer to sign Caicedo former teammate Marc Cucurella last summer and as it stands, another big offer could tempt the club into cashing-in on the highly-rated midfielder.

