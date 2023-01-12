Chelsea consider Marcus Thuram as serious transfer option

According to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea are considering an official transfer offer for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.

The London giants recently confirmed the arrival of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a six-month loan but Plettenberg claims that they are still looking for another finisher in the squad.

Thuram is considered as a ‘serious option’ for Chelsea and they are lining up a formal offer. However, the Frenchman is keen on staying at Gladbach for the final six months of his contract.

Top-class

The 25-year-old has been in sparkling form for Gladbach this season. Before the World Cup break in November, he scored 13 goals and provided 4 assists from 17 appearances. Thuram was also useful for France at the World Cup. He played a big part in the final with an assist for Kylian Mbappe’s second goal.

Chelsea are now desperate to sign him to strengthen their forward ranks. Thuram could make the final decision. Gladbach would gladly accept a cut-price fee for him with his deal expiring in June and it is up to Chelsea to convince the Frenchman that they are the right club for him going forward.

Thuram may want the guarantee of consistent playing time in the long term. He would not want to join the London giants midway through this season only for them to replace him with another marquee striker at the end of the campaign. With Chelsea willing to spend loads of money, this could very much happen.

If Thuram joins Chelsea this month, he should provide a fresh breath of air in their attack. He could easily start over Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. His arrival could also trigger the departure of the latter, who has been linked with a possible comeback with Barcelona before the transfer deadline.

Chelsea have had a poor season by their high standards. They are already playing catch up to the top four in the Premier League with a 10-point deficit and need to start winning games again. The club will be in action against cross-city rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening.