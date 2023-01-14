Man Utd keeping tabs on Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique

According to Spanish website ABC Sevilla, Manchester United were monitoring Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique during the Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Barcelona.

The Brazilian star has enjoyed a good debut season with Betis, scoring three goals and providing five assists from 22 appearances. Two of his assists came in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Barcelona this week – a game which Betis lost on penalties.

ABC Sevilla now reveal that Henrique was tracked by several European teams including Man United during Betis’ recent outing. Erik ten Hag’s side are falling his steps but Betis are not looking to sell him just yet and prefer to keep him with his value rising steadily.

Talent

Henrique has been brilliant for Betis this season. The 22-year-old has posed a threat to opposition defences from the right flank with his superb dribbling and speed. He also likes to help his teammates in the defensive scheme of things and has the ability to make crunch tackles.

Betis have a player with huge potential in their hands and top clubs could come knocking for his services in the summer. United are already monitoring his progress in Seville and they could enter the race if he can keep on performing at the same level for the rest of the season.

United currently have plenty of options on the right wing. Antony, Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri all specialise from the role. However, only Antony has looked good for the club this season and United could look to add better competition for places.

The Mancunian giants have had a fascinating season in the Premier League. They started poorly with two losses but are presently six points behind Arsenal for the top spot, having played a game more. The club face the Gunners in a week’s time at the Emirates Stadium and could go within touching distance of their rivals. Ten Hag has got the players and fans believing again after a poor 2021/22 campaign.