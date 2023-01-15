Tottenham eye January move for Piero Hincapie

Tottenham are eyeing a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie in the January transfer window, according to the Sun.

The newspaper claims Spurs are ready to offer £20m for the 21-year-old after the South American was identified by Antonio Conte as a potential transfer target. The Bundesliga club could be tempted to cash-in on Hincapie after failing to qualify for the Champions League but Spurs may be prepared to loan the defender back to Leverkusen for the rest of the season to sweeten the deal.

Hincapie, who began his playing football at the age of seven, is attracting interest from several clubs following his impressive displays for Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He was one of the standout players for his country despite exiting the competition at the group stage, losing 2-1 to African champions Senegal in their final group game. The highly-rated defender played every minute in Qatar. Hincapie already has 24 caps for Ecuador so far.

Hincapie has also produced some impressive displays for Leverkusen this term, despite a slow start to the season, by showing his quality in a struggling side.

The Ecuador international moved to Germany from Argentina last year and has established himself as one of the most highly-rated young defenders in the Bundesliga.

Reinforcement

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is keen on bolstering his leaky defence, that has shipped in 25 goals in the Premier League this season, keeping only five clean sheets after 18 matches played so far.

Spurs have been linked with a move for a host of defenders including Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni but it is believed that Hincapie would be a cheaper option this window.

Hincapie has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen and scored once as they lie 12th in the league table with 18 points.

He joined Leverkusen from Argentine side Talleres in 2021 and has since been a mainstay in the club’s defence, commanding the back four at a very young age.

He is predominantly a centre-back but is versatile and can play a number of positions including left-back and left-wing back, which would make him an ideal fit for Conte.

With four years left on his contract with Leverkusen, Tottenham must make a tempting offer to lure Xabi Alonso’s side to sell Hincapie this month.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing this transfer window, but have been linked a move for Sporting duo Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards.

