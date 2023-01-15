Arsenal open talks to sign Barcelona star Raphinha

Arsenal chief Edu has opened talks over a potential deal to sign Barcelona attacker Raphinha after missing out on top target Mykhalylo Mudryk, according to the Evening Standard.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to strengthen his attack this month and the Gunners were tipped to get a deal in place for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mudryk but Chelsea hijacked their proposed deal. The Blues have now completed a mega £88m move for the Ukrainian international.

Arsenal always maintained they wouldn’t be drawn into a bidding war or overpay for Mudryk, so they are now on the look out for alternative targets and it appears they have resurrected their interest in Raphinha.

The Evening Standard claims Arsenal Sporting Director Edu has opened talks with the Brazilian’s agent, Deco, to discuss a potential move this month. 90min also claims Arsenal have held initial talks about signing Raphinha, while Barca team-mate Ferran Torres is also on their radar.

Raphinha was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer before he eventually joined Barcelona in a £55m deal. The South American has struggled to showcase his best form in Spain, scoring just three goals in 22 appearances.

The Catalans could now be willing to cash-in as they continue to wrestle with financial issues, which have been heightened following their failure to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League. Reports have indicated that Barca are open to offers for Raphinha, and it appears Arsenal are now looking to get a deal done.

If they fail to lure the 26-year-old to the Emirates Stadium, Torres could be a viable back-up option. The Spaniard has also struggled at the Nou Camp, scoring just twice this season, so Barca may be open to letting him leave this month.

Our View

Mikel Arteta is in need of a winger and the North Londoners must do everything to sign one this winter. Arsenal could potentially win their first Premier League title since 2003/04, and to increase their chances of lifting the title, they must increase their attacking depth and provide support for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Raphinha has a proven track record in England having starred for Leeds United during his spell at Elland Road, so he would be very useful addition for the Gunners.

The South American should also cost significantly less than Mudryk, as he’s valued at just £44m by Transfermarkt and given Barcelona’s financial difficulties, Arsenal would hope to agree a favourable deal.