Erik ten Hag eyeing deal for Jurrien Timber

According to The Sun, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains interested in signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in future.

Man United were keen on landing the Dutch international from Ajax last summer but a transfer did not materialise with the player opting to stay in Amsterdam. With a World Cup spot up for grabs, the 21-year-old decided against switching clubs.

This has, however, not ended the interest from United. As per The Sun, Ten Hag has ordered the club’s scouts to monitor more than a dozen Dutch youngsters including Timber. The 52-year-old is still keen on his former player despite the transfer blow last summer.

Talent

Timber was Ten Hag’s main defensive target in the last transfer window before he turned them down. United went on to sign his teammate Lisandro Martinez, who has already become a fan favourite at Old Trafford with his strong performances in central defence.

The Dutchman did not want to risk his World Cup selection by joining United, but he could get a second chance. Ten Hag continues to remain interested in signing him and his versatility could be a decisive factor in United making a fresh transfer proposal.

The £40 million star has played as a central defender for Ajax this season but he has operated as a right-back previously. Ten Hag values players who can play in multiple positions and should be eager to sign Timber, who he knows very well from his Ajax days.

One major stumbling block for a transfer could be Ajax’s price tag. The Dutch heavyweights capitalised on United’s need last summer by setting high asking prices for Martinez as well as Antony. They could do something similar if they return for Timber.

United should have learnt their lesson from the summer proceedings and they need to open negotiations with Ajax early to ensure that they don’t have to pay over the odds. Timber would be a fantastic buy for United. He has the prime years of his career ahead of him.