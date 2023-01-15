[Teams] Tottenham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for North London Derby

Arsenal can move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Tottenham this afternoon.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has rotated his side with several big guns back in the team after the win over Portsmouth. Number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is recalled after being rested last weekend so Fraser Forster drops to the bench.

Cristian Romero returns in defence and is joined by Clement Lenglet and Eric Dier so Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga all drop to the bench for Tottenham.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is recalled in midfield so Oliver Skipp makes way while Ryan Sessegnon keeps his place on the left flank. Emerson Royal drops out for Matt Doherty on the right side.

Tottenham have received a big boost as Dejan Kulusevski is fit to start in attack. Bryan Gil makes way as Hueng-min Son continues to support Harry Kane up front for the hosts.

Arsenal have also made several changes from the side that beat Oxford in the FA Cup last time out. Aaron Ramsdale comes back into the starting eleven so number two goalkeeper Matt Turner drops to the bench.

Mikel Arteta has made changes in defence, too, with Oleksandr Zinchenko recalled to replace Kieran Tierney at left-back while Ben White comes in for Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back. Gabriel keeps his place but William Saliba is recalled after being rested last weekend so Rob Holding makes way.

Thomas Partey was given a well-earned rest for the FA Cup win but the Ghana international returns to start in midfield for Arsenal this afternoon. Granit Xhaka is also recalled to start so Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny drop out.

Martin Odegaard will be looking to continue his excellent form as he returns to captain Arsenal today. Fabio Vieira makes way but Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli continue to support Eddie Nketiah in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil, Emerson, Perisic, Forster, Davies, Bissouma

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Marquinhos, Turner, Smith.