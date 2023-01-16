Manchester United plotting swoop for Napoli ace Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a swoop for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, as per the Italian outlet Il Mattino.

The 24-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this term, scoring 12 goals and registering three assists in 14 Serie A appearances.

The Azzurri are currently sitting at the top of the Serie A table with 47 points from 18 games nine points ahead of second-placed AC Milan. And the forward has been the catalyst of Luciano Spalletti’s side’s excellent performances so far this term.

According to the report by Il Mattino, Osimhen’s current deal will expire within two and a half years time and tying the Nigerian down into a new long-term contract could be difficult for Spalletti’s side. Napoli don’t want to increase his current salary – which is around £4m per year – so the forward is reluctant to sign an extension meaning a move could be on the cards this summer.

The report also says that intermediaries have already started working to bring the Napoli ace to the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side are one of the clubs who have expressed their interest in signing him and they are ‘lining up a move’ to lure the highly talented forward to Old Trafford. However, Man Utd are set to face stern challenges from Newcastle United and Arsenal in getting this deal done next summer.

Osimhen to Manchester United

The report adds that after Chelsea signed Mykhaylo Mudryk for a fee of around £88m, Napoli could now ask a whooping €150m (£133m) fee to let their star leave at the end of this term.

The Red Devils started the campaign with a very thin forward line and following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure the United boss has been left with even fewer attacking options to choose from. Moreover, Anthony Martial has been struggling with his injury problems since the start of the season.

Manchester United have signed Wout Weghorst on a six months loan deal to add depth to the front line. However, there are no options included in the deal to make the move permanent and it is highly likely that both parties will part ways in the summer.

It has recently been reported that the record Premier League champions will look to sign a new forward next summer, with Harry Kane, Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko being on Ten Hag’s wishlist.

It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United will be able to sign Osimhen at the end of this campaign. However, the reported £133m fee could be a huge stumbling block in brokering this deal.

Therefore, Ten Hag’s side could be forced to switch their focus on to other targets to strengthen their attack if Napoli refuse to lower their demands.