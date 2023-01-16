Man Utd already in contact for Denzel Dumfries

According to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United are already in contact with Inter Milan for defender Denzel Dumfries.

The Dutch international has been constantly linked with a move away from San Siro and it was recently reported that Inter could allow him to leave this month for £53 million.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, the price tag has now been reduced to £35 million. Man United have deepened discussions with the Serie A club but have not made a transfer offer.

Quality

Dumfries has been a superb performer for Inter since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in 2021. He has been brilliant from right wing-back, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists from 68 games.

The 26-year-old recently had a wonderful World Cup with the Netherlands as well and Inter are possibly looking to cash in with the high-profile interest from top Premier League clubs at the moment.

United have deepened talks for the talented full-back, but there is also Chelsea watching from the background. The London giants have already spent staggering amounts on new signings since their takeover.

Dumfries would be a fantastic addition for either club. At United, he could emerge as the first-choice right-back ahead of Diogo Dalot. The Dutchman’s creativity and attacking mindset is perfect for them.

Signing him this month would be the right step for United. Dumfries would help the club steer clear of their top-four rivals and guarantee them a spot in next season’s Champions League group phase.

However, United could have a headache on their hands if Chelsea enter the bidding war. Graham Potter’s side recently hijacked Arsenal’s move for Mykhailo Mudryk within the space of a few hours.

Arsenal spent weeks negotiating with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk but Chelsea needed just one day to finalise an agreement. He was presented to the fans during Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.

United have to be quick with their transfer decision on Dumfries. If they want him, an approach should be made in the coming days such that they can also negotiate and agree personal terms.