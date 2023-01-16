Arsenal offered Brighton forward Leandro Trossard

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard as they consider alternatives to Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk was the number one transfer target for Arsenal this month until Chelsea beat them to his signature. The Blues signed him from Shakhtar Donetsk last weekend for an overall fee of £89 million. Despite the setback, Arsenal are still on the hunt for a wide player.

The Evening Standard claims that Arsenal have been handed the chance to sign Trossard, who was dropped by Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi last weekend. Trossard’s agent has already opened the door for his client to leave after he was not picked to face Liverpool and it appears the Gunners are now a viable option.

Proven

Arsenal suffered a huge blow last week as Chelsea hijacked their deal for Mudryk. The league leaders had worked very hard behind the scenes for the 21-year-old but their effort came to no avail as Chelsea were prepared to meet Shakhtar’s demands without negotiations.

The club now need to find another quick solution in the transfer market. Arsenal are not desperately in need for an attacking reinforcement but definitely need more quality and proven match winners in the squad to go all the way and win a long-awaited Premier League crown.

Trossard would be a quality recruit for Arsenal with his Premier League experience. The Belgian came into his own in the second part of last season and has continued the good run of form this campaign. He has scored seven goals and provided three assists from 16 league games.

The 28-year-old does lack the consistency with his performances but has big-game potential, having scored against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City this season. Trossard is currently in the last six months of his contract but Brighton have the option of keeping him for another 12 months.

After the rift with the head coach, Brighton may not trigger the clause but they will indicate that during the negotiations. According to Transfermarkt, he is priced at £27 million but given his situation Arsenal may hope to secure a cut-price deal if they formalise their interest this month.