Tottenham edging closer towards signing Pedro Porro

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to complete the signing of Sporting CP defender Pedro Porro before the transfer windows closes, as per Sky Sports journalist Darren Lewis.

After enjoying a promising start to this campaign, Spurs have struggled to showcase their best in recent weeks. They have dropped out of the top four and are currently fifth in the table with 33 points from 19 games, five points behind the fourth-placed Manchester United having played an extra game.

With Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League under real threat, it appears Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen his squad this winter to revive their chances of finishing in the top four.

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Lewis has stated that Tottenham are considering bolstering the right-wing back position and have been in talks with Sporting to sign Porro this month.

Porro to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that he is confident that the ‘deal will get done’ and that Tottenham will sign the Sporting star in the next week or so.

Lewis said:

“I have to say I am confident, just given the fact that the club have identified Porro and are having a conversation suggests to me that they accept that there is a need to improve in that position. “And for that reason, I do believe that they’ll get that particular deal done. It might be that they’ve got to pay a little bit more than they intend to. I believe that that deal will get done in the next week or so.”

It was previously reported that Sporting will only let go of their star this winter if Tottenham triggers the player’s £39m [€45m] release clause. Spurs are reluctant to match that figure so they are trying to get a deal done for a lower fee.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Porro and Conte’s side should be careful about the Blues’ threat in the transfer market. Graham Potter’s side have been on a hijacking spree this winter, having already snatched Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk from under Arsenal’s nose.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Tottenham will win the race to purchase Porro this month. Conte’s side need to strengthen their squad this winter in order to finish in the top four and Porro could be an excellent acquisition.