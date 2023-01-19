Man Utd eye summer move for Goncalo Ramos or Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are targeting a summer move for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos as Erik ten Hag looks to sign a top class striker, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils recently signed Burnley ace Wout Weghorst on loan as a stop gap following the exit of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo – who terminated his contract back in November.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are United’s leading strikers this season, however, the former has mostly played from the left wing while the latter has struggled with injury issues so a long-term solution to United’s striker problem is needed.

Ten Hag is determined to bolster his frontline with the signing of a proven goal-scorer in the summer and they’ve been linked with a whole host of forwards including Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham.

However, the Daily Mail says Ramos has emerged as a prime target following his superb form for Benfica this season that’s seen him score 17 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions. He also boosted his reputation after scoring a stunning hat-trick for Portugal against Switzerland at the World Cup.

The newspaper says his current contract runs until 2025 and includes a £105m release clause. Benfica are hoping to keep hold of the 21-year-old by offering him a new deal but would demand the full value of his release fee if they were forced to cash-in.

Options

Manchester United aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket though as the newspaper says they are also eyeing a move for Victor Osimhen following his exploits with Napoli this season.

The Nigeria international is at the summit of the goal-scoring charts in Serie A, with his 12 goals helping Napoli secure a nine-point lead over AC Milan at the top of the table.

Napoli are desperately trying to tie Osimhen down to a new deal with his current contract running out in 2025, and the Daily Mail suggests the Italians could demand up to £130m for their star man.

Not only that, but the report says Manchester United will face competition from Premier League rivals for either Ramos or Osimhen, so it’s going to be fascinating to see where either player ends up if they move in the summer.

