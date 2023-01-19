Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Leandro Trossard

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brighton to sign Leandro Trossard and have already agreed personal terms with the attacker, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s no secret that Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his attack this winter after losing Gabriel Jesus to a serious knee injury with the Brazilian international not expected to return for at least another 8-10 weeks.

The Gunners were reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign prime target Mykhailo Mudryk but Chelsea hijacked their move at the 11th hour leaving Arteta on the look out for alternative targets.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of attackers in recent days, including Raphinha and Moussa Diaby, but both players will cost huge money in January so it looks like the North Londoners have moved for a cheaper alternative.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brighton to sign Trossard and an official bid is expected to be submitted soon. The Italian journalist says personal terms have already been agreed with the Belgian international and the Gunners hope to get a deal wrapped up quickly.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton, negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Personal terms already agreed — talks will continue to get deal done soon. pic.twitter.com/WgiCtz1jG1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

Trossard has been axed by Brighton boss Roberto De Zebri for their last two games after a falling out between the pair, leading to reports he’ll be on the move before the transfer window closes.

Pushing

The likes of Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old in recent weeks but it looks like Arsenal have stolen a march on their rivals to try and get a deal done.

Trossard is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt but his current contract expires in June. Brighton do have the option to extend by a further year, but with the player frozen out by his manager, a move this month is likely so Arsenal will hope to land the attacker in a cut-price deal.

The Belgian international was enjoying a superb campaign before falling out with De Zebri as he’d scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in his 16 Premier League games, including a stunning hat-trick at Anfield.

Trossard will bring an added goal threat to Arteta’s squad if he completes his move to the Emirates Stadium, and his versatility will also make him a valuable member of the squad as he’s comfortable playing across the front three.

Given that Trossard turns 29 this year, he’ll certainly deviate from Arsenal’s recent plan of buying young players under 25. However, he is a player who can make an impact straight away and will help the North Londoners maintain their push for the title this season.