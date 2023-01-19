Arsenal agree £21m deal to sign Leandro Trossard

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth £21m plus add ons to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton and the player is now set to undergo his medical in London, according to various reports.

Mikel Arteta has been desperately trying to strengthen his attacking options this month after Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for several months with a knee injury that he sustained at the World Cup.

Mykhailo Mudryk was widely touted to be Arsenal’s prime target but Chelsea swooped in to hijack the proposed deal last weekend and the Ukrainian international completed his move to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Arteta moved on to alternative targets and Trossard emerged as a front-runner with widespread reports on Thursday morning claiming Arsenal were in advanced talks with Brighton to secure a deal.

The negotiations have moved swiftly and The Athletic’s David Ornstein is now one of several journalists reporting that Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Trossard with the move described as a ‘done deal’.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor says the fee is £21m up front with £6m in add-ons [others suggest the add-ons are £5m] and personal terms have already been agreed with the 28-year-old attacker.

Medical

Fabrizio Romano claims that Trossard is now expected to undergo his medical in London soon as Arsenal look to get the deal wrapped up as soon as possible. Trossard needs to be registered before midday on Friday for him to be eligible to face Manchester United on Sunday.

The Belgian international was enjoying a fine season for Brighton having scored 7 goals and a further 3 assists in his 16 games, including a stunning hattrick against Liverpool at Anfield.

However, he fell out with boss Roberto De Zebri and the Brighton coach publicly criticised the player’s attitude in training last week, leading to Trossard’s agent suggesting a move was the best solution for all parties.

Arsenal have acted swiftly to get a deal agreed ahead of potential rivals and he should prove to be a shrewd signing for the Premier League leaders.

Trossard is predominantly a left winger but is comfortable playing anywhere across the front three positions so he’ll provide Arteta with some much-needed depth in attack.