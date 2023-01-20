Manchester United eyeing swoop for Leipzig star Dani Olmo

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a swoop for RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo, as per the German football expert Christian Falk.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the Spanish international. They were seemingly exploring the possibility of signing him back in 2020 before his switch to the Red Bull Arena and since then he has continuously been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The forward – valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and he is yet to sign an extension with Marco Rose’s side.

So, if the Bundesliga side fail to tie the Spaniard down into a new long-term deal soon then they could be forced to sell the forward this month or next summer before his price decreases.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Falk has claimed that with Olmo yet to commit to his long-term future at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig are now becoming nervous. And they feel the 24-year-old could look to move away from the club to test himself in a new league.

Olmo to Manchester United

The journalist further states that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Olmo’s situation and they could make a move for him if the forward opts to leave the club this month or next summer.

When asked whether Man Utd could try to sign Olmo, Falk told GiveMeSport:

“Yeah, Manchester United are still watching him [Olmo], of course. Leipzig are hopeful to get Olmo on a new contract. He didn’t sign now, so they’re getting a little bit nervous because he could want to change leagues.”

Olmo can play anywhere across the attacking midfield positions, he is technically sound, has an eye for scoring goals, is dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field and also can create chances for his teammates. So, he would certainly strengthen Man United’s attack if he were to move to Old Trafford.

With Man Utd looking for attacking reinforcements, the Spanish international could be an excellent acquisition. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United will ramp up efforts to purchase the Leipzig ace over the coming months.

Meanwhile, after enduring a disappointing setback against Crystal Palace in the Premier League in midweek, Manchester United will travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to face off against the league leaders Arsenal.