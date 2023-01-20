Chelsea eye move for Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma

Chelsea have set their sights on signing Yves Bissouma after making an enquiry for the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, according to the Telegraph.

Following huge spending in the summer, Graham Potter’s side have also been extremely active the winter window having brought in Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.

Chelsea have also reportedly agreed a deal worth £35 million to sign PSV winger Noni Madueke, placing serious doubt over the future of Hakim Ziyech.

The Blues want to continue their January spending spree with the acquisition of Bissouma and the Telegraph says Chelsea have already opened talks with Tottenham to enquire over a potential deal. However, the newspaper claims the club have not received any encouragement from Spurs that a deal can be done this month.

Potter is believed to be keen on adding at least one midfielder to his squad and has been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion duo Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Chelsea’s £55m bid for Caicedo has been rejected by Brighton – who want more than £65m for the South American – and this has forced the Blues to look elsewhere for other midfield alternatives.

Chelsea’s move for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez fell through earlier this month and it appears they have now set their sights on Bissouma. The Mail international has plenty of experience in the Premier League having featured for Brighton for several seasons before joining Spurs last summer.

No interest

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham do not want to sell Bissouma this month and are not interested to doing a deal, even if Chelsea offered to include Ziyech as part of any deal.

Since joining Spurs, Bissouma has failed to hit the ground running and has struggled to command a starting berth under Antonio Conte. He has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season but the vast majority have come from the bench.

The 26-year-old had a fine campaign last season under former manager Graham Potter at the Amex stadium and a move to Chelsea would see the pair reunite in west London.

He is versatile and can play a number of positions including defensive midfield, central midfield as well as centre-back and this makes him a ideal fit for Chelsea.

Bissouma is valued at just £28m by Transfermarkt but Chelsea will have to make a huge offer to tempt Spurs into selling a player who only joined them last summer.

