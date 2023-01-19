Chelsea and Liverpool chasing Moises Caicedo

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea and Liverpool have not given up on signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo during the January transfer window.

The Ecuadorian star is one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and both Chelsea and Liverpool are determined to sign him. As per Sky Sports, the duo have not given up on a January transfer deal for the midfielder, but Brighton don’t want to sell him with another two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

Potential

Caicedo has been a fine player for the South Coast club. He has been rock-solid for them since his league debut under manager Graham Potter last year. The 21-year-old likes to make regular tackles and interceptions, but also possesses impressive distribution skills.

He has all the traits to become world-class in future and there are no surprises that two of Premier League’s elite clubs are chasing his signature. With the way Chelsea and Liverpool have performed in the current season, Caicedo would be a regular starter for both.

If Brighton do decide to sell, they could demand as much as £75 million. Chelsea and Liverpool have the financial capacity to meet the valuation but the former could be in the driving seat to sign him due to the presence of Potter, who switched clubs in September.

Potter has a good relationship with Caicedo, having handed him his Premier League debut last season. The Chelsea manager is now keen on a reunion and he could play an important role in luring him to Stamford Bridge amid the interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Chelsea were initially looking at signing Benfica star Enzo Fernandez to strengthen their midfield but the Portuguese side pulled out of negotiations after the club refused to trigger the £105 million release clause. In the case of Caicedo, Chelsea could discuss a long-term payment plan which would help them avoid any Financial Fair Play sanctions in the coming years.