Leandro Trossard poses in Arsenal shirt after completing £21m move

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-and-a-half-year contract with the option to extend by a further year.

It’s no secret that Mikel Arteta has been desperately trying to strengthen his squad this month and a new forward has been a priority after Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for at least three months with a knee injury.

Mykhailo Mudryk was widely touted as Arteta’s first choice target but Arsenal missed out on the Ukrainian’s signature after Chelsea’s hijacked their proposed deal last weekend.

The Gunners moved swiftly for an alternative target and agreed a deal with Brighton to sign Trossard on Thursday. The Belgian international was given permission to travel to London to undergo his medical on Friday morning and finalise personal terms.

The formalities have now been completed and Arsenal have confirmed on Arsenal.com that Trossard has joined the club on a four-and-a-half-year contract with an option to extend by a further year. He will wear the No.19 shirt this season.

Arsenal believe he was registered before the midday deadline meaning Trossard should be available to face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Trossard has already taken part in his first training session with his new team mares at London Colney.

The 28-year-old was having a fine season on the South Coast having scored 7 goals and provided a further 3 assists in his 16 games, including a stunning hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield.

Versatile

However, he fell out with boss Roberto De Zebri earlier this month and after the Brighton boss publicly criticised the player last week, Trossard’s agent said a move away from the Amex Stadium was best for all parties.

The former Genk forward was in the final year of his contract and although Brighton did have the option to trigger a 12-month extension, they have been forced to cash-in at a very reasonable price for a player of his quality.

Widespread reports suggest that Arsenal have paid Brighton £21m up front with a further £5m in add-ons meaning the deal is worth up to £26m in total.

Trossard should prove to be a shrewd piece of business by the Premier League leaders. He has plenty of experience in England and has played in a similar system at Brighton so should settle quickly at the Emirates Stadium.

He is predominantly a left winger but can play anywhere across the front line so will provide some much-needed support for Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah over the coming months.

Trossard could be quickly followed through the door by Jakub Kiwior as Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £22m deal to sign the Polish centre-back from Spezia. The 22-year-old is expected to undergo his medical over the weekend.