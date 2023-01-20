Expected Chelsea line-up vs Liverpool, 4 changes

Chelsea will be aiming for a second successive Premier League win when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Graham Potter’s side ended their winless run last weekend with a 1-0 triumph over London rivals Crystal Palace. Despite the victory, they continue to remain 10th in the table with a 10-point gap to the Champions League positions.

Hence, the upcoming game at Anfield is a must-win for the club. Potter could once again make changes to his starting XI and here is our expected Chelsea line-up against Liverpool.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga’s form has been debatable over the past few games. He was a let down against Manchester City and Fulham, but stood out versus Palace with several outstanding saves. Potter has made it clear that he is the number one choice ahead of Edouard Mendy.

Defence: In defence, Potter is likely to stick with Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile as the centre-back pairing but there could be changes in the full-back positions. Trevoh Chalobah played in an unfamiliar right-back role last weekend and could make way for captain Cesar Azpilicueta. Reece James has returned to team training but Potter has ruled out his availability for tomorrow. Lewis Hall is likely to be replaced by the more experienced Marc Cucurella on the left side of the four-man defence.

Midfield: Potter may want more defensive assurance against Jurgen Klopp’s side and he could bring Mateo Kovacic back into the starting line-up. The Croatian midfielder will most likely partner Jorginho and Conor Gallagher – the latter could play in the most advanced role of the three.

Attack: Hakim Ziyech and Carney Chukwuemeka could both drop to the bench. Mason Mount and Kai Havertz could be accompanied in attack by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Havertz got into his rhythm last weekend after playing behind the former Arsenal captain. Potter could go with a similar looking attack to outclass Liverpool at Anfield. New signing Mykhailo Mudryk may only make his debut off the bench, having not played any competitive football in the past few months.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Liverpool