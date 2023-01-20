Man Utd exploring deal for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United are exploring a summer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus.

United recently strengthened their squad with the signing of Wout Weghorst from Burnley on loan and manager Erik ten Hag has refused to rule out more arrivals this month. It is now reported by Falk that the club have an interest in Dortmund captain Reus, but they are only considering a summer transfer.

Ten Hag has recently been in contact with his representative Dirk Hebel and it is claimed that United are looking at the opportunity of signing him on a free transfer. The 33-year-old’s deal with Dortmund expires at the end of this season.

Experience

There were eyebrows raised last summer when United signed Christian Eriksen on a free transfer agreement. The Dane has proved many wrong with his performances this campaign. He has been a pivotal figure in midfield, forming a strong partnership with Casemiro.

In comparison to the duo, Reus is three years elder but he has continued to remain a key contributor in the final third for Dortmund. His fitness has been a major drawback in his career over the past few seasons but he would still be a useful squad player under Ten Hag.

He is currently on a weekly salary of £200,000-a-week and may definitely have to accept a pay-cut to make the switch to Old Trafford. On the other hand, Reus could secure a huge payday if he were to choose Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr and link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The final decision could rest on the 2014 World Cup winner. Reus has nothing to prove at the current phase of his career, having won plenty of silverware with club and country. Ten Hag will be hoping that he can persuade Reus to make the switch to the Premier League before calling time.