Harry Kane ready to join Manchester United next summer

Manchester United are already working on a sensational swoop to sign Harry Kane and the Tottenham hitman is open to moving to Old Trafford next summer, as per the Daily Mail.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Manchester United opted to go for a short-term solution to strengthen the attack this month and signed Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of this season.

It has widely been touted that Erik ten Hag is eager to address the centre-forward position and the record Premier League champions will reportedly make a summer swoop for an established striker, with Kane being the primary target.

The Tottenham forward has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and he is yet to sign an extension. It is thought that the England captain wants to win silverware and having failed to achieve that objective during his time at the north London club, he is now open to a new challenge.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United are already working on a potential swoop for Kane and the 29-year-old is ‘open to joining’ Ten Hag’s side next summer.

Kane to Manchester United

The report further claims that Spurs have slapped a whooping £85m price tag on Kane’s head if they are forced to cash-in at the end of this season, but they may demand even more from a Premier League rival such as United.

The report also says that signing Kane won’t be easy for Man United as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also expressed their interest in the Englishman. However, Man Utd have been handed a big boost in this deal as the forward is keen on staying put in England to break the Premier League’s all-time goal-scoring record.

Kane is a proven goal-scorer, he has the efficiency to create chances for his fellow teammates and is also brilliant in the air. So, purchasing the England international would be a no-brainer and he would solve United’s centre-forward issue if he were to move to Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see whether Manchester United will be able to broker a deal for Kane next summer. Manchester City and Liverpool aren’t in the market for a striker, and Tottenham won’t sell their star man to Chelsea or Arsenal, so Man Utd are the only realistic option if Kane is to stay in the Premier League.