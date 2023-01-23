Chelsea ready to revive interest in Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are ready to launch a fresh bid to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez before the window closes at the end of the month, according to Football London.

The Blues have been busy in this winter window in order to strengthen their squad to boost their chances of finishing in the top four spots this campaign.

The west London club have already invested more than £150m this month, making six major acquisitions. And it is expected that they will look to add few more new faces to their squad before the window slams shut next week, with the midfield being one of the positions where Graham Potter is seeking reinforcement.

Enzo Fernandez emerged as a serious target earlier this month and the midfielder was reportedly open to the prospect of moving to Stamford Bridge this winter.

Benfica made it clear that they would only let the world cup winner leave this month if his release clause of €120m (£105m) is triggered. The Blues were reluctant to meet the Eagles’ valuation and in the end, the talks broke down between the two parties.

Fernandez to Chelsea

However, according to the report by Football London, Chelsea haven’t given up hope of signing the Argentinian international this month and are ready to submit a new offer over the coming days.

The 22-year-old is deemed one of the best young midfielders in the world right now so he would be another exciting addition to Chelsea’s squad if they could finally get a deal agreed with Benfica.

Potter’s side are currently languishing way down in 10th place in the table – 10 points off the top four – so the Englishman will hope signing Fernandez would boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

However, the west London club have also been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo and it’s been suggested that they could make a move for him before the window closes.

So, it will be interesting to see who Chelsea push to sign during the closing days of the window. Fernandez or Caicedo would be an excellent signing, but the Ecuadorian would be a cheaper option as it has been reported that the Seagulls could let their star leave for a fee of around £75m.