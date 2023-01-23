Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus to return in ‘4-5 weeks’

Gabriel Jesus claims he will return from his injury in ‘4-5 weeks’ to boost Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League title this season.

The 25-year-old has been on the sidelines since injuring his knee while playing for Brazil in a group stage game against Cameroon at the Qatar World Cup back in early December.

Jesus returned to London where is was confirmed he had suffered serious damage. He underwent surgery which was expected to keep him on the sidelines for at least three months.

Mikel Arteta offered an update on the striker last week and sparked concerns Jesus had suffered a set-back after suggesting the injury was more serious than expected. However, the player has now offered his own update and suggested he should be back before the end of February.

The clip below shows Jesus talking to Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday where they watched Arsenal continue their excellent form with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester United. The Brazilian international tells the UFC fighter he’ll be back in ‘4-5 weeks’.

Jesus saying he could come back in five weekspic.twitter.com/pJX9hTbmKV — Doc (@karthikadhaigal) January 23, 2023

If Jesus’ timeline is correct, then he’ll be back towards the end of February – almost exactly three months since he suffered his injury on December 2nd.

The Leicester City game at the King Power Stadium on the 25th February may come too soon but he should be back for the visit of Bournemouth the Emirates at the start of March.

Jesus’ return will be a huge boost for Arsenal as it looks like he’ll be back for the closing few months of the season as the Gunners look to battle it out with Manchester City for the title.

However, the South American may have to fight his way back into Arteta’s starting eleven as Eddie Nketiah has been excellent during his absence. The youngster scored twice against United on Sunday to seal a huge victory for Arsenal as they restored their five point lead over City at the top of the table.

It was his sixth goal in six games since coming in for Jesus following the World Cup restart, so Jesus may find himself on the bench when he does return from injury if Nketiah continues that kind of form over the coming weeks.

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium on Friday to take on Jesus’ former club Manchester City in the FA Cup before continuing their quest for the title with a trip to Everton on February 4th.