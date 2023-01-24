Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign Declan Rice

Liverpool are ready to battle it out with Arsenal over a deal to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer, as per the Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 24-year-old – who is valued at around £70m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and he’s unlikely to sign an extension at the London Stadium. Rice is reportedly eager to take the next step in his career and wants to test himself in the Champions League.

David Moyes’ side could therefore be forced to cash in next summer in fear of losing him for free in 2024, if the midfielder doesn’t extend the deal over the coming months.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the England international in recent weeks. The Telegraph claims the North Londoners are hopeful of completing a £70m deal in the summer after identifying Rice as a prime transfer target to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

However, the Gunners will face stiff competition as Galetti has claimed that Liverpool are also showing an interest in signing Rice while Chelsea are also being credited with an interest.

The journalist further states that it is an ‘open race’ to sign the England ace and that we need to wait a few more weeks before knowing the midfielder’s future.

Rice to Liverpool

Galetti told GiveMeSport:

“It’s an open race. It’s an evolving situation because also Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in him [as well as Arsenal]. We have to wait a few more weeks to better understand the future of Declan Rice.”

It has recently been reported that Liverpool are looking for a midfield overhaul, with Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes being the two serious options that Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to purchase.

Signing both Bellingham and Nunes would cost around £180m as Borussia Dortmund have slapped a whooping £130m price tag on the 19-year-old’s head to let him leave next summer. And it has been reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers could demand a fee of more than £50m to sell the Portuguese.

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will splash the cash for Rice as well if they were to be able to broker deals for Bellingham and Nunes. So, Rice could be the alternative option that the Anfield outfit are looking at if they fail to sign one of their primary targets.

Also, the Guardian suggests that Arsenal are the favourites to sign Rice is ‘leaning towards’ moving to the Emirates Stadium in order to play under Arteta. It’s also thought the player would prefer to remain in London while Arsenal should be able to guarantee Champions League football next season.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this story develops over the coming months but Rice would be an excellent signing for whoever ends up winning the race for his signature.