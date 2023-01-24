Man Utd to battle Chelsea for Lyon’s Malo Gusto

Manchester United want Malo Gusto and are ready to hijack Chelsea’s attempts to sign the highly-rated right-back from Lyon, according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Gusto in recent days and Fabrizio Romano claimed on Monday that the young defender has already agreed personal terms over a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are now in negotiations trying to thrash out a deal with Lyon and have already had one verbal offer rejected by the Ligue 1 club, according to the Italian journalist.

Chelsea see Gusto as a hungry young prospect ready to compete with Reece James for a starting spot this season. James has been struggling with injury issues this campaign, which prevented him from representing England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, the Londoners now face competition as RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins claims that Man Utd have joined the race to sign Gusto and are hoping to hijack Chelsea’s proposed move.

Hawkins says United have asked the full-back not to rush into a move to West London as they prepare their own proposal. The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for another right-back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Competition

Wan-Bissaka has featured in the Man Utd’s last few games due to an injury sustained by Diogo Dalot. The Portugal international suffered the issue during their 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup.

Dalot has featured consistently on the right-side of defence for Man Utd this season, featuring in 23 games and making three goal contributions. However, Ten Hag wants to provide competition to Dalot and Wan-Bissaka isn’t deemed a long-term solution.

Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this month but it appears Gusto has now emerged as a potential target for Manchester United.

Despite Manchester United solid form in recent weeks, the club is still struggling defensively and Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal showed ten Hag needs to strengthen his defence before the end of the month.

Gusto is valued at £13m by Transfermarkt and has made 15 appearances for Lyon this term, registering one assist as they languish 9th in Ligue 1 after 19 games played.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like United are ready to do-battle with Chelsea over a deal for Gusto and he’d be an exciting signing for whoever wins the race.

Read more: Man Utd in talks to sign international star, £44m deal could be agreed – reports