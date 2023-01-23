Manchester United make contact to sign Monaco star Disasi

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, as per the French outlet Telefoot.

The defender has been enjoying a productive campaign at the Stade Louis II this term, scoring twice and registering three assists in 19 league appearances.

It has recently been reported that club captain Harry Maguire has failed to impress the new manager Erik ten Hag and the 29-year-old could be shown the exit door at the end of this season.

The Red Devils are seemingly exploring the possibility of bringing in a replacement for the Englishman, with the France international emerging as a potential target.

According to the report by Telefoot, Manchester United are interested in signing Disasi and the record Premier League champions have already made contact over a potential deal to sign the Frenchman.

Disasi to Manchester United

The report further claims that securing the Monaco man’s signature won’t be easy for Ten Hag’s side as Bayern Munich are also plotting a swoop for the talented defender.

With the 24-year-old still having two and a half years left in his current contract, Monaco are in a strong position to ask a big fee to sell their star man over the coming months. And it was previously reported that the Ligue 1 outfit will want a fee north of £44m to let the France international leave.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are unlikely to spend big this January amidst the club’s possible takeover, so if United are to make a move for Disasi then a summer move is more likely.

The Frenchman is quick, strong, can play out from the back and is brilliant in the air as well. So, he could be an excellent addition to Ten Hag’s defence if the 24-year-old were to join the club next summer.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United formalise their interest in signing Disasi at the end of this season. United have struggled to win transfer races over the last few years and the fans will be hoping things will change under the new ownership if the Glazers indeed opt to sell the club this year, having bought it back in 2005.