Arnaut Danjuma completes medical ahead of Tottenham move

Villarreal attacker Arnaut Danjuma has completed his medical and his loan move to Tottenham Hotspur could be announced on Wednesday, according to talkSPORT.

Danjuma was on the verge of joining Everton earlier this week and had even completed some media duties with the Toffees after undergoing his medical last weekend.

However, Tottenham made a last gasp move to hijack Everton’s deal and the attacker reportedly pulled out of his proposed move to Goodison Park after Frank Lampard was sacked on Monday.

Lampard was shown the door after Everton’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham over the weekend – which has left the Merseysiders second from bottom in the table with just 15 points from 20 matches.

Danjuma got cold feet and had his head turned when Tottenham expressed their interest. A loan move with no obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer has been agreed between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old quickly agreed terms to join Spurs and flew in to London to undergo his medical on Tuesday evening. talkSPORT says the medical has now been completed and the move could be officially announced by Tottenham today.

Danjuma has been a key player for Villarreal since joining them from Bournemouth in 2021. He played an important role for the Yellow Submarine last season, racking up 34 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists as they reached the Champions League semi-final by eliminating favourites Bayern Munich, only to lose 3-2 to Liverpool.

This season, he has continued his fine form by netting six goals in 16 appearances across all competitions as they lie 5th in the La Liga table, the same points as fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Danjuma, who is valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt, is seen as a perfect fit for Spurs and will give Antonio Conte another option to compete with Son Heung-min and Richarlison. Both players are struggling to find the back of net with Harry Kane only the club’s serious goal threat.

Conte wants to bolster his squad to help in their push to qualify for the Champions League with Tottenham sitting three points off fourth placed Manchester United having played an extra game.

