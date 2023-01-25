Man Utd keeping tabs on Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the development of Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The 22-year-old joined the Spanish outfit last summer from Fluminense for a fee of around £7m. The youngster has enjoyed a decent debut campaign at the Benito Villamarin so far this term, scoring three goals and notching up five assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag has said multiple times that the Red Devils are always in search of new talents in the market and if opportunities come up then they will look to make moves to strengthen the squad. And it appears Henrique is one of the players who is on the Dutchman’s radar.

According to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are showing an interest in signing Henrique and have been keeping a close eye on his development for a long time.

The report further claims that despite signing the player just six months ago, Betis may be open to listening to offers for their star man and they could accept a fee of around €50m (£44m) to let the Brazilian leave over the coming months.

Henrique to Man Utd

If Man Utd do formalise their interest, the report says that securing the 22-year-old’s signature won’t be easy as Premier League rivals Arsenal and Aston Villa are also keen on purchasing the highly talented forward.

The Betis man is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also works hard without possession. So, he possesses almost every attribute to become a world-class winger going forward.

Ten Hag likes to deploy a left-footer on the right flank. However, the Dutch boss doesn’t have any alternative options to play in that role other than Antony. So, signing a new left-footed right winger would be the right decision and the Betis man could be a very good acquisition.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United will make a concrete approach to purchase the Brazilian winger over the coming months. Henrique has shown glimpses of his talent during a very short spell at Betis and he could develop into a top class player if he moved to Old Trafford.