Arsenal interested in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa

Football.london (h/t Calciomercato Web), has reported that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Juventus and Italy forward Federico Chiesa.

Juventus are currently in the midst of a financial crisis and are now facing the risk of finishing outside the top four this season. The Turin-based outfit has been docked 15 points due to discrepancies in their past transfer dealings and now sit 10th in Serie A.

The Italian giants may be looking to offload some of their players to tighten their financial situation and if reports from CalciaMercatoWeb are to be believed, Chiesa could be sacrificed.

Chiesa has only recently recovered from an ACL injury and has already registered two assists in the five games he has played since returning to action but it appears he could be on the way out of Juventus.

The report says Arsenal have made Chiesa their first choice transfer target and Juve could cash-in if just £17.6 million is put on the table this month.

That kind of money would be a bargain for a player of his quality and potential, and it would be around £10m less than the Gunners paid Brighton for Leandro Trossard last week.

Our View

Chiesa is one of the brighter talents in Europe and has shown that he has what it takes to succeed on the big stage. The Italian produced some excellent performances at Euro 2020 and was instrumental in Italy’s triumph.

The 25-year-old is a dynamic winger and can dictate the tempo of play in the final third. Ideally, he could have a central role in Mikel Arteta’s project alongside Bukayo Saka but with the London outfit only signing Trossard this past week, they could look to wait until the summer before deciding on signing another forward.

It would also be understanding on Arsenal’s part to wait and observe how Chiesa’s season develops since he has just returned from a serious injury.

Arteta has admitted he may need to bring in another central midfielder after Mohamed Elneny picked up a knee injury, so Arsenal may need to focus on buying a player in that position rather than signing another forward like Chiesa this month.