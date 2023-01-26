Arsenal target Caicedo keen on joining Chelsea this winter

Arsenal have been dealt a blow as CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs claims Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is ‘extremely keen’ on joining Chelsea this month.

The Blues have been busy in this winter window and have already made six major acquisitions. Graham Potter’s side are still exploring the transfer market to further reinforce the squad, with the midfield being one of the areas where the west London club are actively looking to strengthen.

Caicedo has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea over the past few weeks. However, they will reportedly face competition with the Evening Standard claiming that Arsenal have joined the race to sign the South American.

Mikel Arteta has admitted he needs midfield reinforcements to help maintain Arsenal’s title charge over the second half of the season and Caicedo has been short-listed as a potential target.

However, it looks like the Gunners have been dealt a blow as Ben Jacobs says Caicedo is ‘extremely keen’ on joining Chelsea this month. The player won’t force an exit from Brighton but would ‘love’ a January switch to Chelsea if the two clubs could agree a deal.

Brighton are reluctant to sell their star man this month unless a mega offer is put on the table, with the CBS Sports journalist suggesting it will take at least £75m to persuade the South Coast club to cash-in.

Hope

Chelsea haven’t given up hope of securing a deal for the Ecuadorian before the window shuts and Jacobs says Brighton have started exploring options to replace the midfielder having made contact with RB Leipzig over signing Amadou Haidara.

Writing on Twitter, Jacobs said:

Chelsea haven’t given up on Moises Caicedo. Brighton have had an offer rejected for Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara. If they sign him, there’s a feeling Caicedo could yet leave. Not easy for Brighton since Leipzig don’t want to sell. Clause in Haidara’s contract only allows summer exit. An offer of £75m+ (or one with a strong structure for less) would still give Brighton a serious decision to make, especially with Caicedo extremely keen on the move. He’s very humble & focused, so will not force a transfer like Wesley Fofana, but he’d love a January move to #CFC.

Caicedo has already showcased his talent in the Premier League during his short spell at Amex Stadium. And the Blues fans will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performances at Chelsea if he were to join the club this January.

However, Potter’s side have seemingly revived their interest in signing Enzo Fernandez, having missed out on purchasing him earlier this month. And it has been reported that SL Benfica will not let the Argentine leave unless Chelsea trigger his €120m (£106m) release clause.

It is highly unlikely that they will sign both Fernandez and Caicedo this month. So, it will be interesting to see who Chelsea end up buying. If they land Fernandez, that will open the door for the likes of Arsenal to make their move for Caicedo.