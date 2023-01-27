Man Utd plotting late swoop for a new forward this month

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a late swoop for a new striker to strengthen the attack this month, as per the Daily Mail.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic departure after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan back in November 2022. Erik ten Hag was left with Anthony Martial – who has been suffering from injury issues since the start of this season – as the only centre-forward option.

The Red Devils made it clear that they are unlikely to spend big this month amidst the club’s potential takeover and would only be looking to make loan signings.

As a consequence of that, Ten Hag missed out on purchasing Cody Gakpo – who was thought to be the former Ajax boss’ primary target to bolster the United front line – to Liverpool. And the Dutch boss has been forced to settle with Wout Weghorst who has joined the club on a six-month loan deal this winter.

According to the report by Daily Mail, although Manchester United are insisting that they are unlikely to make any more moves this month, they are currently exploring options to sign a new striker before next week’s deadline.

Manchester United eye a new striker

The report further claims that the record Premier League champions aren’t expected to spend big and will only make ‘viable’ loan deals that involve small transfer fees.

After a disappointing season last term, Manchester United have progressed significantly under Ten Hag this season and it has been touted that they are currently ahead of schedule in their rebuild.

United will have to play twice every week relentlessly for the upcoming months as they compete in various competitions. Their squad depth will be tested during this gruelling period and adding new faces this month will help Ten Hag’s side to cope with this busy fixture schedule.

So, reinforcing the squad before next week’s deadline will be a shrewd move which will help the Dutch boss in achieving all the objectives at the end of this season. And given Man Utd still lack firepower in the attack, purchasing a new number nine would be the right decision.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United make a concrete approach to sign a new striker before the end of this transfer window.