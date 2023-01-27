Man Utd have to pay club-record fee for Osimhen

According to well respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United have to pay a club-record fee to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

United have not made a permanent signing during the winter transfer window and it could be due to the fact that the Glazer family are looking to sell the club in the near future. There could be big spending when the campaign ends and Di Marzio has revealed that United are interested in landing Osimhen.

The Italian journalist added that the club wanted to sign him ahead of this season and United could return for him again. However, they may have to splash a record fee to land the Nigerian international with Napoli likely to demand around £105 million for the top scorer in Serie A this season.

He told Soccernews.nl (via SportWitness): “I don’t think any of these transfers will get through in the winter transfer window. But I wouldn’t be surprised if United play for Victor Osimhen in the summer, because they wanted to sign him ahead of this season.” “They are great. And if Napoli win Serie A this season, my expectation is that they will let him go. Man United have to pay at least €120m for him, but Premier League clubs have that option, so it could well happen. Manchester United certainly want to sign him, but there are other clubs who are planning the same.”

Top-class

Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football. The 23-year-old has made superb progress this season and has been spearheading Napoli’s charge for the Serie A crown.

The Nigerian has netted 14 goals from 19 appearances for the Italian giants despite spending four weeks out with a muscle injury. He should be of huge demand at the end of the campaign.

United are known admirers of the player, as per Di Marzio but there could be another clubs in the running for him too. From the Premier League. Arsenal and Chelsea could be looking at him.

Hence, Erik ten Hag’s side have to engage in transfer talks with Napoli at the soonest such that they can buy Osimhen this summer ahead of their Premier League and European rivals.

United can’t expect any discount on the transfer valuation with Napoli. Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is a shrewd negotiator and will make it tough for United to land the striker.