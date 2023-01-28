Arsenal eye Zubimendi move as an alternative to Caicedo

Arsenal are reportedly ready to switch their attention to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this month as a cheaper alternative to Moises Caicedo, as per The Times.

Following Mohammad Elneny’s injury, Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on strengthening his engine room this month and Caicedo appears to be the priority target. They have already made a £60m bid to sign the Ecuadorian but Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected that offer and are asking a fee of around £80m to let their star leave this winter.

According to the report by The Times, having seen their bid rejected by the Seagulls, the Gunners have now decided to switch their focus to alternative options and are plotting a swoop for Zubimendi.

It has been suggested that the Spaniard has a £53m release clause in his current contract so he would be a significantly cheaper option than the Brighton man.

The 23-year-old is a talented midfielder and possesses high potential. Therefore, he would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad if the North London club decide to sign the Spanish international this month.

Arsenal want a new midfielder this month

However, Caicedo has handed in a transfer request after Brighton rejected the Gunners’ formal bid. He didn’t turn up for training this morning in order to force his way out of the Amex Stadium before next week’s deadline.

It has also been reported that Arsenal are preparing to return with an improved bid over the coming days to sign the midfielder this January.

The Brighton ace has already showcased his talent in the Premier League and is a regular starter with his national team. So, having played in Copa America and the Qatar World Cup, he has more experience in playing at the highest level than the Real Sociedad man and therefore, he would be a better signing for Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see who Arsenal eventually end up signing this January to bolster their engine room. With Arteta’s side needing reinforcements in midfield, Zubimendi or Caicedo would be an excellent signing and either of them would certainly help the Gunners in their quest of winning the Premier League title this term.