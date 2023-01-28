Arsenal & Chelsea need to pay £90m for Moises Caicedo

According to The Independent, Arsenal and Chelsea need to pay £90 million in order to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this month.

The Ecuadorian star has emerged as a top transfer target for both London clubs but they are yet to convince Brighton into an agreement. The South Coast outfit have been adamant that the 21-year-old is not for sale in January but The Independent claim that a package of £90m would change their stance.

So far, both clubs have fallen short of the valuation with their opening bid. Arsenal recently offered a fixed fee of £60m for the talented holding midfielder while Chelsea’s initial proposal was £55m. There could be a huge bidding battle between the London giants to sign Caicedo before the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Top-class

Caicedo only made his Premier League bow last year under manager Graham Potter but he has already established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the division.

His ability to win 50/50 duels has been hugely impressive this season and both Arsenal and Chelsea seem determined to land his signature before the winter transfer window closes on January 31.

Mikel Arteta’s side could be without Mohamed Elneny for the rest of the campaign with a knee injury while there are currently doubts over Thomas Partey’s fitness after his rib issue yesterday.

Caicedo would directly fit into their line-up if the Ghanaian spends time in the treatment room. His strong defensive attributes would make him a solid replacement for the ex-Atletico man.

On the other hand, Chelsea also need more solidity in the number six spot. Jorginho has shown signs of regression this season while N’Golo Kante has spent most of the season injured.

Mateo Kovacic has also been inconsistent amid minor injury setbacks. Caicedo would be a guaranteed starter if he were to join them before the closure of the January transfer window.

Chelsea recently hijacked Arsenal’s move for Mykhailo Mudryk but the Gunners could have the upper hand for Caicedo, who is tempted to join them due to their Premier League title race.

Caicedo has made his intention clear to leave Brighton this month, but it could eventually depend on whether Arsenal or Chelsea are ready to meet the reported asking price on the table.