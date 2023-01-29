Chelsea to make final offer for Enzo Fernandez

According to Portuguese daily Record, Benfica expect Chelsea to make a final transfer offer to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez this month.

The London giants have been the biggest spenders during the January transfer window and they recently confirmed Malo Gusto as their seventh winter signing. Chelsea could still make another big-money purchase before the deadline and Record claim that they could make a last-ditch effort to land Fernandez.

As per the report, Chelsea are ready to offer £88 million alongside players to sign the World Cup winner but Benfica remain adamant that they won’t sell for less than the £105 million. In fact, they are trying to increase the buy-out clause by another £26 million by paying £1.8 million to Fernandez.

Top-class

Chelsea have had a below-par campaign in the top-flight and they are currently 10 points behind the Champions League spots. It would require a huge turnaround in the coming months for them to return to the European competition next season.

Despite this, Fernandez seems keen on signing for the club. He has already agreed personal terms over a transfer but Chelsea have to convince Benfica in the next 48 hours or they will have to wait until the summer transfer window to land his signature.

In case that happens, there are no guarantees that they will sign the Argentine. A number of other European clubs including Real Madrid are also interested. The player’s head could be turned if the Champions League holders make an approach to sign him.

Hence, Chelsea have to sort out a deal this month. They have been reluctant to pay the release clause this month but could eventually agree to meet the figure through staggered payments. Fernandez would be a fantastic signing for manager Graham Potter.

He is a proven match-winner with excellent all-round abilities. He is strong with his tackling and intercepting skills but also has the ability to contribute goals and assists for his team. Fernandez could be seen as a successor to either Jorginho or N’Golo Kante whose contracts expire in June.