Chelsea closing in on Benfica star Enzo Fernandez

Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have submitted a bid for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez only joined Benfica last summer for £8.8 million and now he could be sold for £106 million just six months into his contract. Fernandez was the best young player in the World Cup and was instrumental in Argentina’s triumph. He was integral to Lionel Scaloni’s side and played every knockout fixture.

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in the 21-year-old and Romano has confirmed they have submitted an official bid to Benfica. The idea is to exceed the midfielder’s £106 million release clause and pay that sum in installments in a deal structurally similar to the one they agreed with RB Leipzig for Christopher Nkunku.

The Argentine has been the subject of transfer speculation lately with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United also said to be interested. However, neither of those clubs have submitted an official bid and therefore Chelsea are the only team pushing to sign Fernandez at this stage.

As per Romano, personal terms are not an issue in the deal while the midfielder has given the ‘green light’ to moving to Stamford Bridge. Fernandez is hoping that Benfica let him leave this winter, having already communicated his desire to play for the West London club in the second half of the season. The versatile midfielder is aware of the offer on the table and personal terms have been agreed upon in principle.

He has been on the Blues’ radar since his time in Argentina and it is understood that he does not want to wait until the summer to join the former Premier League champions.

The only stumbling block at this stage is that Benfica want Fernandez’s release clause to be triggered and the £106 million fee to be paid upfront.

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt also confessed about his doubts on whether Fernandez may or may not have played his last game for the club on Friday.

Our View

Chelsea are in a strong position to get the deal done for Fernandez. Graham Potter is in need of immediate midfield reinforcements with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante in the final year of their respective deals.

Both Jorginho and Kante are yet to agree on new contracts with Chelsea, with the latter having missed the majority of the season until now due to injury. There have been talks suggesting that the club does want to keep them for the future but nothing is advanced, as of now.

Fernandez is a versatile midfielder who can play as a pivot or in an attacking role. He has the physicality and pace to help his cause in England and therefore it makes sense why Chelsea want to bring him in immediately.

Paying more than £106 million for a player who has been in Europe only since this summer may be a bit too much but only time will tell if Chelsea regret splashing that big a sum on Fernandez.