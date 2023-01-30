Man Utd tipped to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport that he can see Manchester United signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the summer.

Kane is in the final 18 months of his contract at Spurs with contract renewal talks scheduled following the conclusion of the winter window. The Englishman was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021 but club chairman Daniel Levy stuck to his £150 million valuation for the striker, making it near-impossible for the Sky Blues to agree a deal.

Man United have been in the market for a striker ever since they parted ways with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo during the Qatar World Cup last year. While Erik ten Hag has signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the remainder of the season, the Red Devils are going to be in the market for a marquee striker in the summer.

Kane has been touted as a prime target with the Daily Mail claiming last week that United are already working on a possible deal. The newspaper said Kane was open to moving to Old Trafford but Tottenham would want at least £85m to cash-in.

Now, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has said that while Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen has also been touted as a target, he wouldn’t be surprised to see Kane join Man Utd in the summer.

There’s an argument maybe someone like Osimhen could come in and continue stretching defences, someone that’s going to run in behind, whereas Kane sort of runs towards his own goal at times. But I actually envisage Kane could sign for United.” (Source: GMS)

Our View

Harry Kane, naturally, would be a great fit at United as he is a proven performer on English soil and is currently third on the list of leading all-time goal scorers in the Premier League with 199 goals. It goes without saying that if the Red Devils can manage to sign him next summer, they must go for it.

Kane is not only a terrific goal scorer but also a playmaker and helps in the buildup. Over the years, he has shown that he can maintain possession while also creating spaces for his team mates in the final third.

Ten Hag could unlock the best version of Kane but Daniel Levy is not expected to let go of his prized asset without a fight so we may see a potential transfer saga unfolding in the summer.